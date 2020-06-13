Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Onscreen Boyfriends: Where Are They Now?

“Everyone’s got a hobby, right? You’re mine,” Austin Nichols’ Griffen Grayson declared in the 2001 movie Holiday in the Sun.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s movies all had one thing in common — cute boys — and Nichols, Jared Padalecki, and Riley Smith are among the Olsen twins’ former onscreen love interests.

“You try and play it cool and downplay it,” Padalecki recalled to Tribute Canada about playing the love interest for Mary-Kate’s Roxy in the 2004 movie New York Minute. “It is a little nerve-wracking, especially because it’s their first [theatrical film release in years] so you don’t want to miss it up for them. … It was a fun little experience. She’s huge, the pressure is on.”

Smith, for his part, played Ashley’s love interest, Jim, in New York Minute. He admitted to E! News at the 2004 premiere of the film that his onscreen kiss was cut short because of his nerves.

“[The scene] was actually supposed to be a big, long kiss but I actually got nervous and made it a peck!” he said. “I screwed up!”

Mary-Kate and Ashley, for their part, admitted at the time that they are always “very critical” of their performances in movies.

“We usually just watch the kissing scene to make sure they look OK,” Mary-Kate told Extra in 2004. “There are certain scenes you care about.”

While New York Minute, which also starred Eugene Levy, bombed at the box office, it may hold a special place in the hearts of some Mary-Kate and Ashley fans as it was the last film featuring both Olsens to date. While Ashley took a step back from acting altogether, Mary-Kate didn’t retire until 2011. Her last role was in the Vanessa Hudgens’ movie Beastly.

“I look at photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all,” Mary-Kate told Marie Claire in 2010.

The former Full House stars subsequently shifted their focus to growing their fashion empire. Their joint net worth is an estimated $500 million.

While the twins are rarely in front of the camera, several of their onscreen boyfriends have continued to act. Scroll through for an update: