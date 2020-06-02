Still not over the snub? Fuller House could not resist taking one last jab at Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in its final season.

In a season 5 episode titled “Something Borrowed,” which dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, June 2 — along with the rest of the second half of the season — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) were all looking for items in the Tanner attic to serve as their something borrowed at their weddings.

“Hey, how long are you going to keep Michelle’s bike?” Kimmy asked. “If she hasn’t come for it by now, she’s not coming.” When Barber, 43, delivered the line, she looked directly at the camera and gave a big smirk, which drew applause and laughter from the audience.

The Olsen twins, 33, starred as Michelle on Full House for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The former child stars declined to return for the Netflix revival, despite appearances from other original cast members, including John Stamos, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier.

Fuller House first dissed Mary-Kate and Ashley in season 1. The cast gave side-eye to the camera after a mention about Michelle being “busy in New York running her fashion empire.” Kimmy, for her part, added: “At these prices, no wonder they don’t need to act anymore.” The sisters notably gave up acting to pursue high-end fashion design, creating The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Full House creator Jeff Franklin opened up in September 2017 about his failed attempts to recruit the It Takes Two stars. “I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, ‘It’s always open!’ on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open.”

Meanwhile, Bure, 44, seemed less optimistic about their possible return in February 2019. “You heard it from me first: They will never come back!” she revealed to Us. “They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!”

The fifth and final season of Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.