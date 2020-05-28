Watch With Us! >Episode 103

Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Teases ‘Beautiful’ Final Episodes, Easter Eggs and Surprise Guest Stars: ‘Everyone Said Yes’

Getting ready to say goodbye — with some help from her friends. Candace Cameron Bure joined the “Watch With Us” podcast on Thursday, May 28, and revealed that longtime Full House fans will definitely want to watch the Fuller House finale multiple times — and will recognize a ton of faces.

'Fuller House' Cast Share Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Finale Pics

“There are so many surprise faces in the final episode, and not all of them have lines. So if you are a die-hard fan, you need to pause during some of the episode or watch it through and then go back and watch it a second time,” the actress, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively. “You’re gonna see a lot of fun faces that just are there because they genuinely wanted to be there.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star revealed that she and the other producers and cast members sent out an email to past stars of Full House and Fuller House, asking them to return for the finale.

Candace Cameron Bure Andrea Barber Jodie Sweetin Fuller House
Candace Cameron Bure ​as ​D.J. Tanner-Fuller​, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler​, Jodie Sweetin ​as ​Stephanie Tanner, in episode ​511 ​of ​Fuller House. Netflix

“Everyone said yes,” she told Us. “There are a few people that couldn’t make it because of schedules, but everyone wanted to be there. So you’ll see those faces even if they’re not speaking! There’s a couple of really fun ones that are very noticeable.”

Candace Cameron Bure Through the Years

Bure also teased the triple wedding, in which her character will marry Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) will marry Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) will tie the knot to Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace).

“I think it’s really beautiful. I think that there’s so many different ways we could have played the wedding, and the truth is we all wanted it to be really beautiful and as real and as grounded as it could possibly be for a show like Fuller House,” she explained. “We know there’s silly hijinks stuff and it’s cheesy and it’s fun and over the top, but we wanted the wedding to feel as grounded as possible.”

John Stamos Candace Cameron Bure Fuller House
John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Candace Cameron Bure ​as ​D.J. Tanner-Fuller, in episode ​515 ​of ​Fuller House. Netflix

As for DJ and Steve finally saying “I do,” the moment was surreal for the actress.

“Steve and DJ were high school sweethearts! So I think we earned a really beautiful wedding,” she said. “Who would have thought that Scott Weinger and I would make television history? He’s the man I’ve been to the most proms with in my life — real and television, and then I got to marry him.”

'Full House' Stars, Then and Now

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The sequel series debuted on Netflix in 2016.

The final episodes of Fuller House drop on Tuesday, June 2.

