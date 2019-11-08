Goodbyes are never easy. Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget and more Fuller House stars documented the final table read for the sitcom as the show prepares to film its last scenes.

Bure, 43, could not hide her emotions as she reflected on the beginning of the end with her costars and the crew on Wednesday, November 6. Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin joined in with tears of their own, while Juan Pablo Di Pace stepped back to take in the heavy moment.

Netflix announced in January that the upcoming fifth season of Fuller House would be the revival’s last. Lori Loughlin’s absence from the series’ swan song is notable given her legal trouble for her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Bure previously teased what fans can expect from the final season. “It’s just going to wrap up and tie up loose ends with all the different relationships and characters,” the actress told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “I think the audience will be really happy to feel some closure at the end of this season with where everyone is at.”

In addition, she promised “some crazy stuff” will occur during the last run, including “a lot of funny silliness on the show, but also great heartfelt moments.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star also hinted that the beloved series could live on in another iteration. “I’m already prepared for the wrap, but I wish we weren’t wrapping. … I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life,” she gushed. “Jodie, Andrea and I joke that we’ll be coming back for Fullest House! We’ll be the Golden Girls of Full House. You never know!”

Fuller House, which premiered in February 2016, stars Bure (D.J. Tanner), Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), Saget (Danny Tanner), John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Scott Weinger (Steve Hale) and Di Pace (Fernando Guerrero).

Its predecessor, Full House, ran from 1987 to 1995. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who portrayed Michelle Tanner, chose not to return for the revival.

