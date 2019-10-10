Candace Cameron Bure Is Not in Touch With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen





You (ain’t) got it, dude! Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she has not stayed in contact with her former Full House sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“I don’t,” the actress, 43, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles — where guests sipped Veuve Clicquot champagne — on Saturday, October 5, when asked whether she ever talks to or runs into the twins.

However, Bure does see another Olsen every now and then: their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen. “Once in a while, I do,” she said. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Bure starred as D.J. Tanner while Mary-Kate and Ashley, 33, played Michelle Tanner during Full House’s eight-season run from 1987 to 1995. Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) rounded out the cast.

The So Little Time alums made headlines in 2016 when they opted not to join the rest of the original cast for the show’s Netflix spinoff, Fuller House. The sisters have not acted together since 2004’s New York Minute and are focused on their luxury fashion lines — The Row and Elizabeth and James — while Mary-Kate is also a competitive horseback rider.

Earlier this year, Bure shut down the idea of the Olsens returning to their sitcom roots. “You heard it from me first: They will never come back!” she told Us in February. “They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!”

Saget, for his part, remains tethered to his former TV daughters. “I love them and I do feel related,” the 63-year-old comedian shared exclusively with Us in December 2018 at the Scleroderma Foundation’s Cool Comedy — Hot Cuisine fundraiser. “I am very close emotionally with Ashley and Mary-Kate. Ashley just texted me they can’t make it tonight — they’re working — but they donated some wonderful items from The Row. They’re always incredibly generous and I’ll see them in L.A. We make a point of seeing each other at least once or twice a year.”

The fashion designers opened up about their bond in a rare interview in August 2018. “It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley told WSJ Magazine at the time, comparing their relationship to “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.”

After Ashley noted that the two “do everything together,” Mary-Kate added: “We came out of the womb doing that.”

Mary-Kate wed French businessman Olivier Sarkozy in November 2015. Ashley, meanwhile, sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Louis Eisner in July.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

