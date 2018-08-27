From Full House to full clothing lines, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen “do everything together.”

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, the twin actresses-turned-fashion designers give fans a rare insight into their personal and professional relationship.

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley tells the mag, saying their sisterly bond is like “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.”

“We do everything together,” she adds, with Mary-Kate chiming in to say, “We came out of the womb doing that.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley became household names through the 1987 sitcom Full House — on which they shared the role of Michelle Tanner — and through films such as It Takes Two, Passport to Paris and Holiday in the Sun. They retired from acting in 2012, choosing to focus on their fashion careers instead, and opted not to reprise their role as Michelle in the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

These days, the sisters are stepping back into the spotlight to launch their first full menswear collection through The Row, their 12-year-old fashion line which has earned them four Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards so far.

“We’re not product pushers,” Ashley says in the new interview. “I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing … It’s not really our approach.”

Mary-Kate married French banker Olivier Sarkozy in 2012, and the couple “definitely want a baby and have been trying,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2017. Ashley, meanwhile, split with art dealer Richard Sachs in spring 2017 and is “definitely ready for something serious,” the source said.

