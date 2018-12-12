Family forever. Bob Saget has known Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen since they were babies, and they’re still super close to this day. Us Weekly spoke to Saget, 62, at the Scleroderma Foundation’s Cool Comedy — Hot Cuisine fundraiser in New York City on Tuesday, December 10, and he gushed about his relationship with the 32-year-old actresses.

“I love them and I do feel related,” he told Us exclusively when asked if he feels paternal instincts toward the twins. “I am very close emotionally with Ashley and Mary-Kate. Ashley just texted me they can’t make it tonight — they’re working — but they donated some wonderful items from The Row. They’re always incredibly generous and I’ll see them in L.A. We make a point of seeing each other at least once or twice a year.”

While the comedian loves the Olsens dearly, he explained that he doesn’t have a group chat with them. “I do have a group text with the Full House cast,” he added.

Saget also spoke about how former Full House costar John Stamos, who welcomed his first child with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, in April, is adapting to parenthood. “John is an amazing father,” the Fuller House star said.

He continued: “John and I shared that we both had amazing fathers and mothers, so when we both lost our parents we were there for each other and John is doing everything with Billy and his wife, Caitlin. He’s a great husband, but his father was such a good dad and he’s just spreading it right to the kid. He’s so happy between those two parents. That baby is just smiling for days. He’s the cutest, happiest [baby]. [John] doesn’t go out at night; he just stays home. He goes to bed at 8:30 with the baby. I’m surprised he’s not breast-feeding.”

Saget had a big year, too, as he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kelly Rizzo in October. “I hadn’t been married for 24 years and this is just … I just fell in love with her and apparently she did the same thing and we’re really, really happy,” he told Us. “I don’t want it to stop. It’s really special. My daughters love her. They call her step-mommy Kelly.”

The actor was previously married to screenwriter Sherri Kramer from 1981 to 1997 and they share twin daughters Lara and Aubrey, 29, and Jennifer, 26.

