Have mercy! Bob Saget is officially a married man. The Full House alum revealed on Monday, October 29, that he and his longtime girlfriend, Kelly Rizzo, tied the knot.

“Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy,” the comedian, 62, captioned an Instagram pic of the newlyweds in wedding attire. The couple stood in front of a large bouquet of flowers in the pic, which was taken by photographer Nicole Goddard.

“The night was perfection and the love and support from our family and friends was overwhelming,” Rizzo added to Us Weekly. “Oh and the food was fantastic!”

Saget and the blogger, 39, got engaged in November 2017. “A total surprise,” Rizzo exclusively told Us at the time. “Though being viral is part of my business, I still try to be fairly private when it concerns our relationship. … But I will say that Bob and I are incredibly lucky to have found each other, and I love all six of his personalities.”

The couple met through a mutual friend in 2015. “I’ve never met anybody like him,” she told Us in April. “He keeps me on my toes, literally. He’s just a wonderful guy. He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment! And all of his friends are just so fun because they’re just as fun and unique and complex as he is.”

Saget was previously married to attorney Sherri Kramer. The exes — who split in 1997 after 15 years of marriage — share three daughters.

Saget and Rizzo, meanwhile, have no plans on having children. “No, no. I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened. They just love each other. And we want to enjoy the love of each other, so that’s something that we want to do,” the Fuller House star told Us in April. “I’ve been the dad a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day.”

