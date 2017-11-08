He put a ring on it! Bob Saget is engaged to blogger Kelly Rizzo.

“We got engaged last week- a total surprise,” the new fiancée told Us Weekly exclusively. “Though being viral is part of my business, I still try to be fairly private when it concerns our relationship…. But I will say that Bob and I are incredibly lucky to have found each other, and I love all six of his personalities.”

The actor, 61, announced the engagement on Wednesday, November 8, on Instagram.

He captioned the photo of himself holding the 38-year-old’s hand as George Shapiro and Katie Killean beamed behind the couple: “Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together.”

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍 A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Followers congratulated the newly engaged pair in the comments, including a special message from Fuller House costar Andrea Barber. “BOB!!! Congratulations!!! I’m so so so so very happy for you and Kelly! ❤️🥂,” she wrote.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger also took to Instagram to share her excitement. “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍,” she wrote alongside a photo that shows off her new diamond ring later that same day.

Earlier this year, Rizzo told Michigan Avenue Magazine that the couple met in 2015 through a mutual friend.

The engagement comes just weeks after Fuller House costar John Stamos, a longtime friend of the comedian, announced his engagement to Caitlin McHugh.

McHugh shared her congrats with the happy couple commenting, “Congrats again! Can’t wait for us to celebrate you two!”

Saget was previously married to attorney Sherri Kramer but split in 1997 after 15 years of marriage. The couple shares three daughters.

