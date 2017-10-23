John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are engaged

He’s off the market! John Stamos announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh in a sweet social media post on Sunday, October 22.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned an illustration of a couple at Disneyland along with an engagement ring emoji. The Fuller House star, 54, posted the same pic on Facebook and Twitter and tagged Disneyland — a place that he and his new fiancée love to visit — in his Instagram post.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Stamos, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn, has been dating actress and model McHugh, 32, since last year. The couple kept their romance under wraps until last March, when eagle-eyed fans put two and two together.

“This girl I’m dating … she loves this song, ‘Disney Girls,'” he said during an appearance on The View. “So I put on FaceTime. … I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!'”

Stamos hinted just a few days before proposing that he was ready to give up his bachelor ways. In an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, October 18, he and the Live host joked about who would be the first to put a ring on it.

“Place your bets — who gets married first on this planet, John or me?” Seacrest asked his radio show crew.

“I’m dating and I’m very much in love,” Stamos responded.

“It’s great, isn’t it? Aren’t you so happy?” he asked Seacrest, who is dating Shayna Taylor. “You get to this point, and time goes by so damn fast,” Stamos added. “Who wants to live alone?”

