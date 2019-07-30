



Could Ashley Olsen be walking down the aisle in the near future? The Full House alum sparked engagement speculation with her beau, Louis Eisner, on Monday, July 29, after she was spotted wearing a ring on her left finger.

Olsen, 33, sported a classic black band as she stepped out in Pacific Palisades, California, with the artist, 30, for a date night that included a movie theater trip to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and dinner at a local Italian restaurant.

The Elizabeth and James clothing designer looked effortlessly chic in a baggy, black sweatshirt and oversize sunglasses, while Eisner sported white pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. The notoriously private couple seemed to enjoy their outing as they kept close and held hands.

The former child star and the Columbia University alum have been dating for nearly two years, and have been photographed on a few occasions together, including a recent birthday celebration with Olsen’s twin, Mary-Kate Olsen, and her husband, Oliver Sarkozy. The couples double dated in NYC last month.

Prior to her relationship with Eisner, Ashley dated Richard Sachs for five months before splitting in March 2017. “Ashley and Richard broke up,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”

While Ashley’s engagement news isn’t official, if a wedding is to happen, the celebration could potentially reunite her with some of her Full House costars, including Bob Saget who recently opened up to Us about their close relationship.

“I love them and I do feel related,” the comedian, 63, who played Mary-Kate and Ashley’s onscreen father, Danny Tanner, on the series from 1987 to 1995 told Us in December 2018. “I am very close emotionally with Ashley and Mary-Kate … They’re always incredibly generous and I’ll see them in L.A. We make a point of seeing each other at least once or twice a year.”

