Not ready to say goodbye. The cast of Fuller House is currently filming its fifth and final season — but some aren’t ready to say goodbye.

“I’m already prepared for the wrap, but I wish we weren’t wrapping. … I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life,” Candace Cameron-Bure, who’s launching a new CookCraft by Candace cookware line, recently told Us Weekly exclusively . “Jodie [Sweetin], Andrea [Barber] and I joke that we’ll be coming back for Fullest House! We’ll be the Golden Girls of Full House. You never know!”

The 43-year-old actress, who portrayed D.J. Tanner in both the original series and spinoff, also added that the final episodes will include “some crazy stuff,” including “a lot of funny silliness on the show, but also great heartfelt moments.”

“It’s just going to wrap up and tie up loose ends with all the different relationships and characters,” she said. “I think the audience will be really happy to feel some closure at the end of this season with where everyone is at.”

She also commented on John Stamos’ idea about a spinoff following Uncle Jesse’s younger years, before his sister — D.J. Tanner’s mother — passed away.

“If there was another connection — producing it or something, then totally,” Bure said, noting that obviously her character wouldn’t be born yet. “It just goes to show you how much we all love the franchise of Full House and what this show means to people.”

Fuller House season 5 will debut on Netflix later this year.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

