A ‘90s icon turned timeless treasure! Candace Cameron Bure has conquered the optimum work-life balance, from raising three kids with husband Valeri Bure to taking on a TV revival and a slew of feel-good movies.

The actress obviously has the momentum to keep multiple plates in the air. After all, she has been in the public eye since she was a child.

Following her starring turn as D.J. Tanner on Full House, Candace took a break from the spotlight to focus on her personal life. She married Valeri in 1996 and later welcomed daughter Natasha, and sons Lev and Maksim.

The California native returned in full force with her first Hallmark Channel Christmas movie in 2008. She would soon become a staple in the network’s romantic comedies.

Candace did not stop there either. She went on to appear on Dancing With the Stars, cohost The View and write several books.

The Some Kind of Wonderful star earned the chance of a lifetime in 2016 when she reprised her role as D.J. alongside Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), Scott Weinger (Steve Hale), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) and Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis) in Netflix’s Full House revival, Fuller House.

Candace knew not to take the job for granted. “We just love one another and the show is so fun,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019. “I think that aside from the love and the friendships that we’ve had for 30 years, the show is fun. I laugh and I’m like, ‘This is my job. I get to sing and dance and be goofy and silly and put on costumes and entertain families,’ and I love it. It’s been a great legacy to be a part of it and I’m very proud of it.”

As her career remained as vital as ever, the former child star ended up with an empty nest after her children left home. “We stay very connected by phone and by FaceTime and then meet up when we can,” she explained to Us in September 2019. “We work it out. I think the hardest balance is just for me not to over work [with them gone], which can be my tendency, and just make sure that even though not everyone is at home, we’re still making time for one another.”

Scroll to relive Candace’s best moments through the years!