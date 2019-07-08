Candace Cameron Bure’s love story with husband Valeri Bure is nothing short of a real-life Hallmark Movie — and she credits her parents, Barbara and Robert, for setting the perfect example of a loving couple.

“My parents have been such a role model for me in my own marriage. You know, you see the ups and downs,” the Fuller House star, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’ve seen [their marriage] through the tough times and when you see people that are committed to each other to stick through those tough times and be willing to grow and learn and not walk away because that could be the easier choice, I mean, it’s incredibly inspirational.”

Candace reflected on how the real-life trials and tribulations of her parents’ relationships have given her “strength and encouragement” for when she and Val “have gone through tough seasons” — because she knows they will work through them.

“That’s the most loving thing you can do in a relationship,” she explained. “Because you’re telling your partner, ‘You’re worth it, I love you so much I want to work on myself and you’re willing to work on yourself’ and you do the journey together.”

Last month, Candace honored her parents with an all-out 50th anniversary bash in Santa Monica. “My dad pretty much cried the entire night because he was just overwhelmed with gratitude for the people that came in [for the party],” she dished to Us. “It was just so touching to see how emotionally overwhelmed my dad was. I would say the renewal of the vows was really, really special and my parents are always good for … They’re great for a really good kiss … even after 50 years they never fail to give this great, fantastic kiss for everyone to see. I love that about them.”

The CookCraft by Candace founder later gushed to Us about what she loves most about her husband of 23 years.“He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality,” she said. “He’s just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children.”

Candace and Valeri share three children, daughter Natasha, 21, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17.

“To see how much he invests in our kids and what an incredible father he is and how he’s supported me in my career as well to pick up all the things on that end with our family while I’ve been working because I wouldn’t be able to do the things I’m doing without his support,” the actress added.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

