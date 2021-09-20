The first responders of 9-1-1 spend their days rescuing Los Angeles trapped in life-threatening situations, but they still find some time for a little bit of romance.

One of the show’s longest-running relationships is between police office Athena (Angela Bassett) and firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who started dating at the end of season 1 and tied the knot in season 2. They’re essentially the mom and dad of the 9-1-1 crew, but even they’ve had their ups and downs.

“Both of them were somewhat lost, in terms of their romantic lives,” the Six Feet Under alum told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, speaking about his onscreen partner. “Bobby in particular, because of his past, was deeply wounded. What we’ve gotten to see over the seasons is that he’s really healed because [of his] loving relationship with Athena. There’s a lot more joy that Bobby takes in life.”

The Fox series is also famous for a relationship that’s so far remained platonic, much to the annoyance of some viewers: the bromance between Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman). Their bond is so strong that in the season 4 finale, Eddie decided to change his will to give custody of his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) to Buck in the event of his death.

“I know that there’s a contingent of fans that would like a certain outcome and the [relationship] has a life of its own in fandom in that respect,” showrunner Tim Minear told the Observer in May 2021. “But I do think that, look, at the very least, these are two guys who have a deep spiritual bond with each other.”

One 9-1-1 couple had a horrific ending on screen but are still going strong in real life: Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, who guest starred in season 2 as the abusive ex of her character, Maddie.

“The first thing we [filmed] was one of the flashback scenes, and we told the director we thought it was going to be weird because we’re really married and she said, ‘No, I actually think it’s going to add something really lovely,’” Hewitt told The Wrap in April 2019. “And it did! In that we were able to trust each other so much in a way that you don’t have with an actor that you just meet that afternoon.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the 9-1-1 cast’s real-life dating histories: