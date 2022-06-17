It’s over! Lauren Graham and Peter Krause split after more than a decade together, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Gilmore Girls alum, 55, and the 9-1-1 star, 56, quietly parted ways last year, her rep told People on Friday, June 17. A source also told Us that the twosome no longer lives together.

The duo first met in 1995 while appearing on an episode of Caroline in the City. However, Graham and Krause’s relationship didn’t become romantic until they started working together on Parenthood in 2010.

Graham played Sarah Braverman on the drama from 2010 to 2015, while Krause portrayed her brother Adam Braverman.

“Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out,” the Hawaii native told Redbook in October 2010 of their quiet start as a couple. “I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

The Talking as Fast as I Can author gave fans a glimpse at the pair’s private romance during a January 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping.

“It’s not a big, loud life,” Graham explained. “We have a lot of neighbors, people come by, we’re with Peter’s son [Roman, whom he shares with ex Christine King] a lot and we keep it small.”

She noted that they got serious shortly after they decided to date. “Once we got together, there was no game play[ing],” the Evan Almighty actress said. “It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star shared an update on her and Krause’s dynamic in April 2021 while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Graham explained that after five months apart amid the COVID-19 travel restrictions, things had shifted.

“Normally it’s a two-hour flight, I’d come home on the weekends, but I couldn’t do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before,” she said. “So when I came home the house was a little different. There were more piles, I would say.”

Graham noted that she and the Six Feet Under alum spent a lot of quarantine with Krause’s 20-year-old son, and so when she was away for work, the men got into their own groove.

“I think the reentry was more difficult,” the Someday, Someday, Maybe author confessed. “It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore.’ They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’” She added that overall, their time as a trio was “fantastic.”

