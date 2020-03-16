They go way back! Lauren Graham and Peter Krause began dating while starring as siblings on Parenthood, but the couple knew each other for years before things turned romantic.

Not only did the duo appear on the same sitcom — Caroline in the City — in the ‘90s, at which point they struck up a friendship, but they also presented together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the 2000s. It took a while for their mutual attraction to become evident, though.

Flash forward to 2010: Graham and Krause landed the roles of sister Sarah Braverman and brother Adam Braverman in the beloved NBC drama Parenthood.

“We couldn’t stop talking,” the actress told Good Housekeeping in her January 2017 cover story of how their relationship evolved. “Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family.”

Krause and Graham proved they were serious about each other early on in their courtship. “Once we got together, there was no game play[ing],” she explained. “It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

Despite the pleasant outcome, the Gilmore Girls alum was hesitant to jump into a relationship with her coworker. “At our age we’d probably both been through ‘showmances’ that went south and made work an uncomfortable place to be,” she wrote in her 2016 book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between).

However, their cautious approach could not put out their spark. “Ultimately our mutual wariness gave way — it just sort of happened,” she recalled.

Now, the pair keep a relatively low profile, with the occasional cameo in one another’s projects and red carpet appearance to assure fans that their romance is still going strong.

“It’s not a big, loud life,” Graham noted in Good Housekeeping. “We have a lot of neighbors, people come by, we’re with Peter’s son [Roman, whom he shares with ex Christine King] a lot and we keep it small.”

Scroll through to revisit the highlights from Graham and Krause’s lasting, low-key relationship!