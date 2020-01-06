Still together! Lauren Graham and Peter Krause may be one of the most private couples in Hollywood but they still walked the Golden Globes red carpet arm in arm.

Graham, 52, is set to present at the 77th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actress stunned in a red gown on the carpet while the 9-1-1 star, 54, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

The actors met in 1995 when they both appeared on Caroline in the City. In 2010, they landed the roles of brother and sister Adam and Sarah Braverman on NBC’s Parenthood. Shortly after the show began, they started dating.

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres asked if the duo were married, but Graham promised they were only dating. “We are really happy. I feel like close to five years in Hollywood, it’s like, aren’t we married already really?” she said. “It’s good the way it is.”

Two years later, she opened up to Good Housekeeping magazine about how they began as friends and it later blossomed into more.

“We couldn’t stop talking,” the Gilmore Girls star said. “Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. … Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, you like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

She also explained that the duo lead a very simple life.

“It’s not a big, loud life. We have a lot of neighbors, people come by, we’re with Peter’s son a lot and we keep it small,” Graham said at the time, adding that they like to go skiing, cycling and snowshoeing when they’re outside. While home, they like to do low-key things: “This is deeply dorky but I really like to organize … I’ve taken the Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up book by Marie Kondo and really gone too far. … I didn’t imagine that our little simple routines and jokes over them would be so fulfilling.”