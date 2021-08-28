From family to so much more! Some stars have had sparks fly on set — even though they played family members on their projects.

Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp shocked Everwood fans when they started dating after meeting in 2004. At the time, the Marvel star admitted that the reactions to their relationship have been mixed because they played siblings.

“Yeah, we’ve pretty much gotten used to the response of, ‘Ew, that’s weird. That’s creepy,’” he told TV Guide in August 2006. “The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while we get that one person that’s like, ‘That’s really creepy. You just kissed your sister.'”

The twosome went on to date for nearly three years before calling it quits. Pratt was later married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They welcomed their son Jack in 2012.

After splitting from Faris, Pratt started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2018. They tied the knot the following year and welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla, in 2020.

VanCamp, for her part, started dating Josh Bowman in 2011. The pair announced their engagement in 2017 and tied the knot one year later. In August 2021, the Revenge costars announced the birth of their first child, daughter Iris.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause also managed to form a connection while playing siblings on Parenthood, which premiered in 2010.

“We couldn’t stop talking,” the Gilmore Girls alum told Good Housekeeping in her January 2017 cover story. “Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family.”

It didn’t take long for things to become serious between the duo.

“Once we got together, there was no game play[ing],” she explained. “It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

Even though the costars felt a strong connection, Graham admitted that she was more hesitant in the early stages of their relationship.

“At our age we’d probably both been through ‘showmances’ that went south and made work an uncomfortable place to be,” she wrote in her 2016 book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between).

Though the Mighty Ducks actress didn’t want this to be another failed costar romance, exploring her feelings for Krause was worth the risk.

“Ultimately our mutual wariness gave way — it just sort of happened,” she added.

Scroll down for more couples who found love while playing siblings: