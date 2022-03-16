Mother knows best! Because I Said So made many daughters rethink their own relationships with their parents after Diane Keaton’s Daphne Wilder took it too far when setting up her youngest child, Milly Wilder (Mandy Moore).

In the 2007 rom-com, Daphne is worried that Milly won’t ever settle down — or at the very least, will pick the wrong man — so she takes matters into her own hands. She not-so-subtly sets Milly up on dates in hopes that she will find The One.

Throughout the film, Daphne must learn to let go and let all three of her daughters make their own decisions. Her older kids, Maggie (Lauren Graham) and Mae (Piper Perabo), are vocal about her constant interference and aren’t afraid to point out their mom’s own dating fears.

The heartwarming tale shines a light on relationships at all ages as Daphne eventually dips her toe in the dating pool herself after falling for Joe (Stephen Collins), who happens to be the father of one of Milly’s suitors, Johnny (Gabriel Macht).

Fifteen years after it hit theaters, the stars of the film reminisced about their meddling movie mom while teasing a sequel via social media.

“15 years later, I still love polka dots,” Moore wrote via Twitter in February 2022. “Miss you, @Diane_Keaton, @thelaurengraham and @PiperPerabo and happy 15 years to #BecauseISaidSo!”

The Gilmore Girls alum was quick to reply to the This Is Us star’s nostalgic post.

“Miss you too! This was the MOST fun. Can’t we do a sequel?” Graham proposed via social media. “All the girls get together with @Diane_Keaton to reflect on what advice they took/wish they’d taken from her over the years. Working title: I TOLD YOU SO cc: @TheMandyMoore @PiperPerabo.”

The Covert Affairs alum jumped on the possible reunion bandwagon, replying to Graham’s message in February 2022.

“@thelaurengraham great idea! Can we do the singing around the piano scenes again,” Perabo tweeted at the time. “(and maybe the shoe shopping, I loved seeing which shoes @Diane_Keaton thought were coolest) 👠👟🩴🎶cc: @TheMandyMoore.”

Scroll down to see what the Because I Said So cast has been up to since the early 2000s: