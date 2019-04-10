Moore, please! Mandy Moore has played some of the most beloved characters in movie and TV history. Whether she starred as a sick teenager falling in love in A Walk to Remember or as a steadfast matriarch on NBC’s runaway hit This Is Us, the singer turned actress never disappointed.

Other highlights of Moore’s acting career include her animated take on Rapunzel in 2010’s Tangled, her defiant single woman in search of Mr. Right in 2007’s Because I Said So, and her embodiment of a fictional president’s rebellious daughter in 2004’s Chasing Liberty.

The 35-year-old Princess Diaries star’s onscreen triumphs have often featured her musical abilities too, only elevating the performances and the characters in the meantime.

Moore, who was lauded by her A Walk to Remember costar Shane West in March when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in January 2018 that she has not watched the tearjerker in 10 years.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” she recalled of filming the flick. “Every time I had seen it, which is not very often, I just think like, ‘Aw, that little girl had no idea what she was doing.’ I remember Shane had to teach me how to hit the mark. I didn’t know anything. He was like, ‘No, no, no. You gotta come here.’ I knew nothing.”

Moore joked that her current TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, extends the same courtesy. (The duo play Rebecca and Jack Pearson, respectively, on This Is Us.) “I still look to Milo all the time. Milo knows everything,” she noted, adding: “I fake my way through it.”

The “Candy” songstress later explained what being an onscreen mother of three has taught her. “It’s shown me that maybe I am not as patient as I thought I was,” she told Us in February.

Watch the video above to revisit the Golden Globe nominee’s most iconic roles!

