Mandy Moore Hasn’t Watched ‘A Walk to Remember’ in 10 Years

Cue “I Dare You to Move” by Switchfoot! It’s been 16 years since the premiere of A Walk to Remember — and Mandy Moore can’t believe it either.

“[It’s] bananas,” the actress, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch, which is partnered with Chevrolet, in Culver City, California, on Thursday, January 25. “It [makes] me feel real old! It’s crazy. It feels like another lifetime ago. But I’m so happy to celebrate it and so happy that people still — it’s relevant and still means something to people. That means a lot.”

Moore starred in the 2002 romantic drama — based off of Nicholas Sparks‘ 1999 book of the same name — alongside Shane West. Moore played Jamie Sullivan, an ill-stricken high school student who makes a positive impact on bad boy Landon Carter (West) after he’s forced to complete community service.

Moore and West, 29, reunited with the film’s director, Adam Shankman, in February 2017. Although the actors walked down memory lane, Moore admits it’s been a while since she’s actually watched the movie.

“Not in a long time. It’s been like 10 years or something,” she told Us. “I had no idea what I was doing. Every time I had seen it, which is not very often, I just think like, ‘Aw, that little girl had no idea what she was doing.’ I remember Shane had to teach me how to hit the mark. I didn’t know anything. He was like, ‘No, no, no. You gotta come here.’ I knew nothing.”

Moore’s This Is Us TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, is also good when it comes to advice. “I still look to Milo all the time. Milo knows everything,” she said, joking: “I fake my way through it.”

Moore was a Create & Cultivate 100 recipient last year. The annual list honors 100 influential women breaking boundaries and finding new roads in their careers.

