Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan together again! Shane West surprised Mandy Moore with a sweet gift at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, March 25.

The 40-year-old actor gave the This Is Us star, 34, a photo of the pair from the set of the 2002 film A Walk to Remember.

“It’s a picture of us when we wrapped!” Moore exclaimed after thanking her former costar.

In the popular movie based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, West starred as bad boy Landon, who falls for Moore’s Jamie, a good girl who had been diagnosed with cancer.

“We could not have been more opposite when we met,” West began in his speech on Monday afternoon. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eye-liner in my garage punk band — or whatever that was — and you were killing it on the pop star scene … I was trying to get you to listen to the Clash and the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it. You stuck to your Fleetwood Mac, always Fleetwood Mac.”

The Nikita alum then gave a shoutout to director Adam Shankman, who was also in attendance on Monday, for casting them in the film. “Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman,” he gushed.

West concluded: “Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none. I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have … I couldn’t be more proud of you. I couldn’t be more happy for you.”

Moore thanked West for his kind words via Instagram.

“Stars have always sort of been our thing,” she wrote alongside two photos of the duo, referring to Landon building Jamie a telescope in the film. “Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.🌟”

Moore last reunited with West and Shankman in February 2017. “These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My [heart] is full. #awalktoremember #reunion.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also took the stage on Monday to honor the Tangled voice actress. Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and her costars on the NBC drama — Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan — were all present for the ceremony.

