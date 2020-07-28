Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gift-giving is an art, and not all of Us are great at it. Even when you’re incredibly well-acquainted with someone, selecting the right gift for them can be a true challenge. While it’s hard to find the proper present for anyone out there, it’s particularly important to make sure the ladies in your life are taken care of. Be it your mother, sister, spouse, friend, teacher or colleague, shopping for her isn’t always a walk in the park. You need to narrow it down to what will make them feel special and valued, and go from there!

If you need help with selecting a gift for any woman in your life, we’ve compiled a list in order to make picking your present a little bit easier. Whether you’re in the market for trendy gifts, cute gifts or something completely personalized, we’ve got your back! You may be wisely getting a head start on holiday shopping, or you simply want to show your appreciation to someone special — either way, check out our top picks below!

Best Trendy Gift

Tie-dye has taken over Instagram, and everyone’s sporting the dreamy print these days — especially on their pajamas! This set is so soft and comfortable, we think that any lady you know would be ecstatic to receive it as a gift. It’s a social media sensation!

Get the Sidefeel Women’s Tie Dye Printed Lounge Short Sleeve Pajama Set for prices starting at just $4, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Cute Gift

Any bag aficionado will adore this Kate Spade purse. The color-blocking on it is gorgeous, and it’s the perfect size for everyday wear. It’s the ideal accent to any outfit, and it’s made from the finest materials! After all, this is Kate Spade — a true leader in the accessory department.

Get the Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse for $200, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Personalized Gift

Nameplate necklaces have made a major comeback, and this lowercase version from Adina’s Jewels is beautiful. It’s giving us Carrie Bradshaw vibes in the best way possible. You can create a customized piece of jewelry that will hold up to 10 letters and give someone the ultimate personalized gift. This is an excellent gift for your partner or sibling, as they are bound to appreciate it!

Get the Adina’s Jewels Personalized Mini Lowercase Nameplate Necklace with free shipping for $138, available at Nordstrom!

Best Unusual Gift

We all have movie nights in (especially these days), and the film that you watch is just as important as the snacks you have on deck! Rather than getting the usual microwave popcorn bags, you can gift this individually-sized popcorn popping device. In a matter of minutes, it will pop kernels into delicious popcorn, and you can top it with whatever you’d like.

Get the Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper for $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Romantic Gift

For the ultimate romantic gift, look no further than a stunning ring. Whether you’re married, engaged or just dating, a ring is known to symbolize a promise or everlasting love. The intertwining design of this Lagos ring represents two lives blending into one unified link, and it’s a message any romantic partner would definitely be obsessed with.

Get the Lagos ‘Love Knot’ Ring with free shipping for $250, available at Nordstrom!

Best Practical Gift

When it comes to practical bags, the backpack is forever at the top of the list. Luckily, over the past few years the backpack styles have only gotten cuter! This backpack from Fjällräven Kånken is one of the best that you can get, and any girl would be thrilled to have it in their wardrobe.

Get the Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack with free shipping for $80, available at Nordstrom!

Best Funny Gift

If the woman in your life loves wine, this gift will put a well-deserved smile on her face! It comes with a pair of socks and a tumbler that can keep drinks either hot or cold for an extended period of time. It’s the ultimate self-cafe kit for anyone who loves to unwind at home with a glass or two of Pinot Grigio!

Get the FUNCUBE Wine Tumbler with Saying + Cupcake Wine Socks Gift Set for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Foodie Gift

The charcuterie board is a staple in any foodie’s life. Arranging the different meats, cheeses and fruits is something that any respectable food lover enjoys doing, so why not get them situated with the right foundation to create deliciousness? This bamboo board helps sets up a spread perfectly. It comes complete with all of the serving tools you need in order to have the most lavish spread around!

Get the Home Euphoria Natural Bamboo Cheese Board and Cutlery Set with Slide-out Drawer (originally $55) on sale for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Sentimental Gift

You can customize this gift for any crafty lady you know. This wooden wall hanging has little tiles where you write out specific and significant dates throughout the calendar year. This is a fabulous gift for a mother, girlfriend or any loved one — and it feels so thoughtful and unique.

Get the ElekFX Gift Reminder Calendar Plaque Wooden Wall Hanging with 100 Slices for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Everyday Gift

Who doesn’t love flowers? There doesn’t even need to be an occasion attached — they are a welcome treat at any point. When you receive flowers for no reason at all, it’s thrilling — and it’s amazing to be reminded of how appreciated you are. If you’re stumped as to what to give a woman, flowers are a solid option. Of course, 1-800-Flowers makes it so easy! They have themed arrangements for each season, and we’re in love with this Summer Dunes bouquet that perfectly fits the warm-weather vibe.

Get the Summer Dunes bouquet for prices starting at $40, available from 1-800-Flowers!

