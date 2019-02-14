Not meant to be? Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams weathered their fair share of ups and downs during their nearly six-year marriage, but the drama was not over when their relationship ended.

The former couple remained relatively private about their personal lives following their 2009 wedding. The occasional soundbite or social media post made its way out into the open from time to time, but the pair largely flew under the radar.

The musicians called it quits in 2015, just two months before what would have been their sixth anniversary. After finalizing their divorce in 2016, Adams and Moore appeared to still be supportive of each other, though tensions boiled beneath the surface.

The actress began speaking out about her experience with her ex-husband in late 2018 after finding renewed professional success on This Is Us. She continued to come clean about the “Wonderwall” singer’s alleged behavior during their relationship, eventually leading to a 2019 New York Times profile in which seven women, including Moore, came forward to share misconduct allegations against Adams. He denied the accusations made against him.

Moore remarried in 2018, tying the knot with fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith. “I always just thought, like, ‘I’m good to go to the courthouse,’” the Tangled star told Us Weekly one week before the nuptials. “I’ve never really, until this point in my life, ever dreamt about or given any thought to an actual wedding.”

Meanwhile, Adams revealed one month later that he was 60 days sober. “2018: you brought me to my knees,” he tweeted at the time. “It turns out that’s where I needed to be: in prayer for everyone here or lost. In these trying times, God bless everyone struggling or on the path to empathy, kindness and recovery.”

