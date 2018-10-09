The first time was not the charm. Mandy Moore reflected on her split from ex-husband Ryan Adams and revealed in a new interview that she was in a dark place after ending the relationship.

“I didn’t choose the right person,” the 34-year-old actress told Glamour in a profile published on Tuesday, October 9, noting that she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” before divorcing the musician, 43. “I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was, like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

The This Is Us star filed for divorce from Adams in January 2015, six years after tying the knot. That same year, she met her now-fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith. “I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating,” she told the magazine. “Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me.”

Moore, who got engaged to 33-year-old Goldsmith in September 2017, added that the pair will wed “later this year.”

“He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner,” she gushed. “He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

The “Candy” crooner doesn’t feel pressure to start her family after exchanging vows. “Maybe it’s true [about the biological clock], but f—k that narrative,” she said, noting that her hope is to adopt “so that will be a part of our lives, God willing.”

Moore previously raved about her relationship with Goldsmith during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September: “I think he is the most refreshingly kind, honest and soulfully good person I’ve ever met.”

