Takes one to know one! Mandy Moore may be known as one of the nicest people in Hollywood — but according to her, someone else has earned that title.

The This Is Us star, 34, spoke with Us Weekly on Monday, September, 24, at TAO Downtown where she was being honored for her DuJour Magazine cover. When asked what she loves most about fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, she told Us, “There are so many things … I think he is the most refreshingly kind, honest and soulfully good person I’ve ever met.”

Moore and the Dawes frontman, 32, quietly got engaged in September 2017 after more than two years of dating. The Saved! actress’ This Is Us costar Chris Sullivan later confirmed the engagement news exclusively to Us later that month.

The A Walk to Remember star, who was previously married to singer Ryan Adams for seven years, has admitted she hasn’t tackled wedding planning just yet — but she’s decided that the ceremony will be small because it’s her “second go-round.”

Meanwhile, Moore has her hands full with starring on NBC’s hit series as Rebecca Pearson. A role, she tells Us, that she relates to — in more ways than one. “I think she is always trying her level best. She’s trying to be the best version of herself. I think she is overwhelmingly good. She loves her family and her friends. Nothing is more important to her than that,” she said at the event in New York City. “I hope that I bring those same sort of qualities to the table.”

Despite dealing with a jam-packed scheduled, Moore knows how to manage her time accordingly to keep her relationship airtight. “I think with anybody — you make what’s important in your life a priority,” she told Us of maintaining the spark between her and Goldsmith. “And you find time for it.”

This Is Us season 3 premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

