Mandy Moore has been a red carpet staple since her days of singing about missing someone like “Candy” and starring in A Walk to Remember, but in the past year, the actress has transformed her style, upgrading her penchant for girly numbers into one that features feminine and sophisticated cuts, bold uses of color and, of course, a major skill for color-blocking.

If you need inspo for how to wear a ton of color in your wardrobe, look no further than Ms. Moore. Want to know the best way to keep looks looking sophisticated, but still quirky and fun? Nobody does it better. Her style might have evolved, but as far as Stylish is concerned, Moore’s red carpet and street style flair has always been like sugar to our hearts. See Mandy’s best and most recent fashion moments here!