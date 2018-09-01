There are countless celebs who slay on the red carpet, but, every year, a few famous faces rise above the pack and provide endless outfit inspo that inspires Us to reimagine our own wardrobes. Enter the 2018 Breakout Style Stars — Us Weekly’s annual ode to the ladies who are truly killing the fashion game with their unique dressing. This year, five Hollywood darlings are taking home the honors, and today we’re celebrating Mandy Moore’s cool-yet-polished take on trends.

While Moore has always been a fashionista on the red carpet, there’s no denying she been on a seriously stylish tear since landing the role of Rebecca Pearson on the NBC hit drama This Is Us. Whether she’s sitting front row in chic separates at Fashion Week or sparkling on the red carpet in a classic column gown, the actress is all about the low-key glam, and we love her for it!

