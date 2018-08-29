There are countless celebs who slay on the red carpet, but, every year, a few famous faces rise above the pack and provide endless outfit inspo that inspires Us to reimagine our own wardrobes. Enter the 2018 Breakout Style Stars — Us Weekly’s annual ode to the ladies who are truly killing the fashion game with their unique dressing. This year, five Hollywood darlings are taking home the honors, and we’re kicking things off with a look at Zendaya’s fun and fearless take on trends.

At just 21 years old, the actress, singer and activist has already cemented her status as one of the most stylish stars on and off the red carpet. Never one to shy away from a risk, the Greatest Showman actress rocks everything from tracksuits to ballgowns with ease and is a true chameleon when it comes to both fashion and beauty. Even so, she always keeps things bold-yet-age appropriate in cool silhouettes, colorful prints and playful hair and makeup looks.

keep scrolling to see why we're loving Zendaya's fearless fashion!