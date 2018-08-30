There are countless celebs who slay on the red carpet, but, every year, a few famous faces rise above the pack and provide endless outfit inspo that inspires Us to reimagine our own wardrobes. Enter the 2018 Breakout Style Stars — Us Weekly’s annual ode to the ladies who are truly killing the fashion game with their unique dressing. This year, five Hollywood darlings are taking home the honors, and today we’re celebrating Millie Bobby Brown’s whimsical take on trends.

At just 14 years old, the actress has already established herself as a fixture on best-dressed lists thanks to her playful and age-appropriate style. From rocking Converse sneakers with her 2018 Golden Globes gown to having fun with patterned separates, the Stranger Things star is wise beyond her teenage years when it comes to mixing colors, textures and prints. Oh, and she’s also already locked down major ad campaigns with Calvin Klein and the new Moncler Genius incubator, so clearly the fashion industry is equally impressed with the starlet’s sense of style.

For more on this year’s style stars, including Zendaya and Blake Lively, pick up a copy of Us Weekly on newsstands now, and keep scrolling to see why we’re loving Millie’s fab fashion!