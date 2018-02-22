Just a month after blowing our minds with the epic Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign featuring the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Calvin Klein is back at it with three new members of the brand’s family — Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson and model Lulu Tenney. In the newly debuted images, the three ladies pose in the brand’s iconic jeans and underwear, surrounded by quilted blankets in a rustic barn setting. Keep scrolling to see every campaign image and watch the adorable video below in which they lounge amidst sunflower petals and take in the scenery!
Fashion News
Millie Bobby Brown, Lulu Tenney and Paris Jackson Star in Latest Calvin Klein #MyCalvins Campaign
5