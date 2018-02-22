Just a month after blowing our minds with the epic Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign featuring the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Calvin Klein is back at it with three new members of the brand’s family — Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson and model Lulu Tenney. In the newly debuted images, the three ladies pose in the brand’s iconic jeans and underwear, surrounded by quilted blankets in a rustic barn setting. Keep scrolling to see every campaign image and watch the adorable video below in which they lounge amidst sunflower petals and take in the scenery!