There are countless celebs who slay on the red carpet, but, every year, a few famous faces rise above the pack and provide endless outfit inspo that inspires Us to reimagine our own wardrobes. Enter the 2018 Breakout Style Stars — Us Weekly’s annual ode to the ladies who are truly killing the fashion game with their unique dressing. This year, five Hollywood darlings are taking home the honors, and today we’re celebrating Issa Rae’s colorfully cool take on trends.

The Stanford-grad is a proving to be the writer/director/actress of a generation with her hit YouTube series Awkward Black Girl and HBO comedy Insecure, but she’s also captured our attention on the red carpet with her bold style choices. Never one to shy away from a bright color or cool silhouette, the funny lady tells Us that she like to “feel comfortable” while still “taking risks” (preach, girl!). So whether she’s rocking high-fashion gowns or high-street finds (here’s looking at you $80 Loft romper), Rae always lets her personality shine through.

For more on this year’s style stars, including Zendaya, Blake Lively and Millie Bobby Brown, pick up a copy of Us Weekly on newsstands now, and keep scrolling to see why we’re loving Issa’s fierce fashion!