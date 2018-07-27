There’s no rush when you’re in love! Mandy Moore opened up to Us Weekly about wedding planning with fiance Taylor Goldsmith and revealed the two have yet to begin.

“I haven’t started yet!” the 34-year-old This Is Us star gushed to Us at The Darkest Minds special screening in Hollywood on Thursday, July 26,

And this isn’t the first time Moore has been candid about not making a big spectacle of their nuptials. Earlier this year she revealed exclusively to Us that she thinks her wedding celebration will be “tiny and hopefully easy.”

Moore also opened up to Us in September following news that she and the 32-year-old Dawes frontman were engaged.

“This is my second go-round,” she told Us at the time. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. Quite, no bridal magazines for me.”

Moore and Goldsmith first sparked engagement rumors in early September when the A Walk to Remember actress was spotted sporting a gorgeous diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in Los Angeles.

Shortly after the speculation, Moore’s costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas from the NBC drama confirmed the engagement news exclusively to Us.

Moore was previously married to singer Ryan Adams. The two divorced in June 2016 after seven years of marriage.

