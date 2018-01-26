Wedding planning done easy! Mandy Moore opened up about planing her nuptials to fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

“No, I think it’s gonna be like tiny and hopefully easy, that’s what I’m telling myself,” the This Is Us star exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch, which is partnered with Chevrolet, in Culver City, California, on Thursday, January 25.

As previously reported, Moore, 33, sparked engagement rumors in September 2017, when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Her costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas later confirmed the news exclusively to Us, and an intimate engagement party was thrown by friends just a few days later. The “Candy” singer and Dawes frontman started dating after she split from ex-husband Ryan Adams in 2015.

“We’re like big foodies so we just love to go out to dinner, like nothing too crazy,” the actress told Us about her date nights with Goldsmith. “We love trying new restaurants and thank goodness we live in the mecca of the most incredible food in the country and so there’s so much to explore and we’re pretty easy. I go to bed at like 8:30 I’m a really boring person and that’s just … if I have druthers I’ll go to bed at 8:30. I’m just tired.”

Moore plans to walk down the aisle after This Is Us wraps season 2.

“Yeah I’ll take a vacation and I wanna get married and I wanna like enjoy some time off and yeah. I’m excited about all that, but I love my job too, so I’m gonna be bummed to miss people,” she explained.

The Walk to Remember actress also expressed her desire to have a small wedding at the season 2 premiere of her NBC drama in Hollywood in September.

“This is my second go-round,” she said at the time. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends.”

Moore was a Create & Cultivate 100 recipient last year. The annual list honors 100 influential women breaking boundaries and finding new roads in their careers.

