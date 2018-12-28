A fresh start in 2019. Ryan Adams celebrated two months of sobriety on Thursday, December 27.

“2018: you brought me to my knees,” the 44-year-old singer tweeted alongside a selfie and a photo of his 60-days sober token on Thursday. “It turns out that’s where I needed to be: in prayer for everyone here or lost. In these trying times, God bless everyone struggling or on the path to empathy, kindness and recovery.”

He concluded: “Keep the Faith. & may the Faith keep you. XO.”

News of Adams’ sobriety comes more than two months after he slammed his ex-wife, Mandy Moore, in a series of tweets after the This Is Us star claimed she didn’t choose the right person when she married the musician back in 2009.

“She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start … If only I could remember the start lol,” Adams tweeted on October 10.

Days later, the “When the Stars Go Blue” crooner apologized to Moore: “I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”

Moore, 34, and Adams split in 2015 after six years of marriage. She married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith on November 18.

On Thanksgiving, Adams, who has opened up about his substance abuse struggles in the past, shared an encouraging messages to fans about his sober journey.

“Today I am thankful for my sobriety, my friends & for the program & all the Jedi passing along wisdom,” he tweeted on November 22. “I know people are struggling & alone on the holidays. But you are NOT ALONE. Everyday is a new opportunity to grow, to reach for the light. Keep the faith. You are loved. XO.”

