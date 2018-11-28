It was the wedding of her dreams. On November 18, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith said “I do” in a small sunset ceremony at her Los Angeles home. The This Is Us star, 34, wore a pink, hand-beaded Rodarte gown for the nuptials before changing into a simple black number for the reception at the Fig House. Famous guests, including her costars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown and her pal Minka Kelly, watched as the bride and the Dawes frontman, 33, took the stage together to sing a romantic duet.

But she didn’t want any of that until she fell for Goldsmith. “I always just thought, like, ‘I’m good to go to the courthouse,’” Moore confessed to Us at a November 11 Unicef event. (She and ex-husband Ryan Adams wed in a small church in Georgia in front of just a pastor in 2009.) “I’ve never really, until this point in my life, ever dreamt about or given any thought to an actual wedding,” she explained.

To find out what changed her mind, check out the video above.

And for even more on the couple’s big day — including pictures from the ceremony — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!