This is one relationship they might want to forget. Ryan Adams shaded his ex-wife, Mandy Moore, after the actress claimed she didn’t choose the right person when she married the musician back in 2009.

Adams responded to a tweet that read: “.@TheMandyMoore on failed first marriage to @TheRyanAdams: ‘I didn’t choose the right person.’”

“She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner,” the 43-year-old singer clapped back on Twitter Wednesday, October 10. “Doomed from the start … If only I could remember the start lol.”

Moore’s quote was from her November 2018 cover story interview with Glamour, in which she detailed being “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” in the marriage. “I didn’t choose the right person,” the This Is Us star, 34, told the magazine. “I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

The “Candy” singer filed for divorce from Adams in January 2015 after six years of marriage. She moved on with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, whom she became engaged to in September 2017.

The A Walk to Remember star revealed she will tie the knot later this year and also raved over her 33-year-old fiancé. “I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating,” she explained to the publication. “Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me.”

Moore added: “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner. He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

