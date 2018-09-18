Back to being Rebecca Pearson! Mandy Moore didn’t party too late with her This Is Us cast following the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17.

“I just have to be at work tomorrow morning at eight o’clock, so that’s what’s on my mind!” the actress, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Governor’s Ball bash following the star-studded show. “Right back to work.”

Moore, who started getting ready at noon and left for the red carpet two hours later, joked that she was “ready for some food” at the afterparty. She was joined by costars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, who also were her seat mates at the Microsoft Theater.

“We were all in a row together, so it was fun to just sort of exchange commentary between all of us,” she noted. (Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz were also in attendance.)

Moore, dressed in a stunning Rodarte dress, attended the festivities with her friend Raina Penchansky. Last year, the Walk to Remember star was joined by her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith.

“Missing you, @taylordawesgoldsmith,” Moore captioned an Instagram Story photo of the pair at the 2017 ceremony. “Someone is on tour so tonight is go be date night with my bestie.”

The couple got engaged in September 2017. Moore revealed in July that she hasn’t started wedding planning just yet. When asked if she’s in wedding mode now, she told Us on Monday: “I don’t know. Maybe a little bit.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

