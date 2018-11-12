Mandy Moore is confident she chose the right man … this time around! The This Is Us star opened up to Us Weekly about her fiance, Taylor Goldsmith, and gushed over the meaningfulness of their upcoming wedding.

“It’s important,” the “Candy” songstress, 34, told Us at the Whole Blends Holiday Party to Support UNICEF on Saturday, November 10, about celebrating their nuptials with those close to the couple. “[Because] it’s important to Taylor, and therefore it’s important to me.”

Moore continued: “And I’ve never really — until this point in my life — ever dreamt about that or thought [about an] actual wedding … Hopefully as that time gets nearer and closer, the significance of it isn’t lost on me to be able to share in that moment.”

As for why the A Walk to Remember actress feels the excitement of their “I do’s,” Moore explained, “because I’m with my person. I’m with the right person. She added that “it will mean a lot, I think, to be surrounded by friends and family and to say certain things to each other in front of them.”

Moore’s comments about the 33-year-old Dawes frontman — whom she got engaged to in September 2017 — come just one month after she opened up about about her ex-husband, Ryan Adams.

“I didn’t choose the right person,” Moore told Glamour about her previous marriage. She added that she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” before calling it quits with Adams, 44, in January 2015 after six years of marriage.

“I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it,” Moore added. “When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was, like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Adams, for his part, shaded Moore for the remarks shortly after. “She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner,” the “Do You Still Love Me?” singer responded to a Twitter user who tagged him in a post with his exes quote. “Doomed from the start … If only I could remember the start lol.”

