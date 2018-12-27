A master of romance! Nicholas Sparks has been writing tear-jerking novels since 1996. Those books have subsequently been adapted into some of the best love-centric films of their time.

Each of the movies that are based on the author’s work has its place in fans’ hearts, so Us Weekly is settling the debate once and for all by ranking the beloved flicks from worst to best.

The Best of Me

This James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan starrer had potential, with flashbacks to the characters’ relationship as teens to the present-day distance between them. However, it quickly veered into campy territory and left some viewers unable to take the plot line seriously.

The Choice

This 2016 film, with Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer taking on the main couple, was an unexpected joy. Travis and Gabby’s chemistry was evident from the beginning and only grew as their romance became more serious … with much higher stakes.

Dear John

Channing Tatum had already proven his worth as the object of leading ladies’ affections in Step Up and She’s the Man. So a Sparks film was the natural next step. Paired up with Amanda Seyfried, the actor gave a multidimensional portrayal of a soldier sending his love through letters.

The Last Song

Not only did this movie win Us over with its sweet father-daughter bonding after strife and its charming romance, but it also led to a real-life marriage. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set in 2009 and eventually tied the knot in December 2018.

Watch the video above to find out where the rest of your favorites stand!

