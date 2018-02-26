Their biggest fan! Us Weekly caught up with Step Up director Adam Shankman at the 12th Annual Los Angeles Ballet Gala on Saturday, February 24, where he spoke adoringly about Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s marriage — and how he knew they were meant to be.

The 53-year-old former So You Think You Can Dance judge revealed to Us that he knew Tatum, 37, and Dewan, 37, were more than just a fling. “I knew that they were going to be together forever. There was never a question,” he told Us. “[Step Up’s other director] Anne Fletcher and I … when we saw them together, we shrugged like that’s a forever thing because they’re two of the nicest people alive.”

He added: “There was never any question in our minds that [their relationship] was going to extend [to marriage.]”

And it’s safe to say he’s impressed with the outcome of their once-juvenile love. “To see the way that they’ve both grown as artists, producers and people, as parents and friends. When you are able in all of the chaos that is this business, and everybody gets pulled apart a lot. To be able to connect like that, I don’t want to overuse the word blessing, but it really is. You have to thank God for the little things,” he gushed.

Us Weekly also caught up with Dewan during the event where she dished on watching her show World of Dance with her husband and 4-year-old daughter Everly. “It’s also great to be part of a show that the whole family can watch,” she told Us. “I have a lot of people come up to me and say I watch it with my entire family. That’s really nice. Evie watches it, Chan. We all get together and watch it. It’s that kind of show.”

Dewan and Tatum — who met on set of the movie in 2006 and wed in July 2009 — welcomed their daughter in June 2013.

Reporting by Nicholas White

