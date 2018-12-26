‘The Last Song’ Author Nicholas Sparks Reacts to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Wedding

Happy endings on and off the screen! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fell in love in 2008 while shooting the film adaptation of Nichols Sparks’ romance novel The Last Song. Ten years later they tied the knot and no one is more excited than Sparks himself!

The author, 52, weighed in on Cyrus’ happy news after she confirmed on Wednesday, December 26, that she and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot two days earlier.

“This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth,” Sparks tweeted on Wednesday alongside a snapshot the former Disney star, 26, posted from the occasion. “#TheLastSong.”

Cyrus thanked the novelist and screenwriter for his support by retweeting his message with three heart emojis. Although Hemsworth has yet to respond to the sweet sentiment, he told Details magazine in 2012 that shooting the love story with Cyrus kickstarted their relationship because, “When you start, you want to be professional. But when you’re filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something.”

The Last Song follows couple Will (Hemsworth) and Ronnie (Cyrus) who come from different backgrounds but fall head over heels in love. Although they briefly split, they reconcile in the end. Meanwhile, Hemsworth and Cyrus got engaged in 2012, only to breakup in 2013. However, they got back together in 2016 and have been going strong ever since.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hannah Montana alum confirmed fan speculation that she married Hemsworth at their Nashville home by sharing three black-and-white photos from the occasion and one color snapshot via Instagram. Her friend Conrad Carr made headlines on Christmas Eve for sharing Instagram Story pictures of the couple dressed in wedding attire while cutting a cake as Tish Cyrus gazed at them lovingly.

Carr also posted photos of Liam taking shots alongside brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth near “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons. Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus also didn’t hold back from sharing her excitement on Monday, having posted a snapshot of herself with teary eyes holding a thumbs-up sign.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer’s other sister Brandi Cyrus expressed her happiness for the newlyweds too, commenting “PRECIOUS” on a photo Miley shared from the ceremony.

