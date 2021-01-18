Peter Krause Compares 9-1-1's Bobby to Parenthood's Adam Braverman

Finding the parallels. Peter Krause‘s 9-1-1 character, Bobby Nash, has been through the wringer during his life, as chronicled over the first three seasons of the Fox drama. Now, he’s become an all-around support system to both his squad at work and his family at home.

“For my own self, I think that Bobby’s in a really good place,” Krause told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the show’s season 4 premiere. “He’s able to be the papa bear to everybody at work and also be a good husband to Athena, a good friend to Michael and a good stepdad.”

Krause, 55, then quipped, “I think, in some ways, he’s migrated towards Adam Braverman in Parenthood.”

The actor portrayed Adam Braverman in all 103 episodes of the NBC drama, which aired from 2010 to 2015. Adam was the oldest child in the family and looked at as the dependable one throughout the series.

On 9-1-1, Bobby is similar. Although he had a very dark history — he struggled with addiction and lost his wife and child in a fire — he’s managed to become exactly the support system that Athena (Angela Bassett) needs, both professionally and at home.

“Bobby’s certainly concerned about Athena after what she went through at the end of last season. She is returning work and Bobby’s a little bit of a worrywart when it comes to Athena’s wellbeing,” Krause told Us. “Athena and Bobby are sort of the mama bear and papa bear of this TV family.”

The Six Feet Under alum also noted that the “monster” of a show wasn’t easy to make amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially since the premiere features a landslide in which the Hollywood sign comes toppling down in the middle of Los Angeles.

“It’s not a strict procedural, you know, I always think of it as a comic book about first responders come to life,” he said. “You could easily take some of the shots and some of the storylines of 9-1-1, put it into a comic book form and it would make perfect sense.”

Season 4 of 9-1-1 premieres on Fox Monday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.