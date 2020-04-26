TV Shows That Honor First Responders to Stream Now

Honoring those on the front lines. During the COVID-19 crisis, there are heroes all around, especially in hospitals, firehouses and police precincts.

Although many shows on TV now honor those on the front lines, there are also a ton of older series that do the same, available to stream now. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good hospital show or hoping to watch an episode of firefighters saving lives, Us Weekly has rounded up a list of all the best.

TV doctors are also honoring those fighting the good fight, as many virtually came together in a video posted on April 7, each of them giving a shout out to the doctors putting their lives on the line.

“The closest I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume,” Olivia Wilde, who starred in House said in the video shared via Instagram. “And while it is close, it is not quite the same. I just want to say thank you to all the real healthcare heroes out there.”

Neil Patrick Harris, who famously starred in Doogie Howser, M.D., also appeared in the video.

“I’m not a doctor, but I was paid to be one on TV,” he said. “I wish I was there with you guys to assist in my medical capacity, but probably all I would be doing would be writing prescriptions for myself, which is kind of all I did when I was 16,17. I’d rather not talk about that time in my life. … Please know that when I talk about how to be as a human, who you should grow up to be as an adult, I’m using you all as true examples to my children.”

Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Kate Walsh, E.R.‘s Maura Tierney and Julianna Margulies and Scrubs’ Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison were also included in the video.

