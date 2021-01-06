Winter TV Preview 2021: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Grab your hot cocoa and get comfy in front of the TV. With so many fall shows pushed to midseason, the winter lineup is stacked with both new and returning series, some with new cast members!

On 9-1-1: Lone Star, Liv Tyler exited the show and Gina Torres has stepped in. For the last eight years, her character Tommy has been a stay-at-home mom with her twin daughters. However, with the pandemic causing her husband to be out of a job, she’s back at work as an officer.

“She’s never not been with her girls. Her heart is completely torn because the last time she was a badass in the field, she didn’t have them. She also remembers now how much she actually loves and is good at being in the field and being on the job,” the Pearson alum, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively about the role. “I don’t know any parent out there who loves their job and has dedicated years of their lives to their profession, and then come along these little rugrats that just steal your heart away. You don’t choose, you just walk through the world differently. It takes a different kind of agility, and to be able to portray that and to put a spotlight on what that feels like and what that does at any given moment, it’s a privilege.”

While the new stars are coming, some shows are also prepping to say goodbye. Last Man Standing is airing its final season on Fox, something the cast wasn’t too happy about.

“To kind of see [the end] coming, it’s like a person that’s in hospice, but they’re doing really well. They might make it through this,” star Tim Allen told Us exclusively. “That’s how it is! You see it every day. Every day, I joke about it, asking, ‘Why bother? We’re canceled!’ Even though we’re not really canceled. Nine years in this world. I’m blessed and grateful, and there’s nothing but gratitude.”

Meanwhile, some shows are just getting started. Jared Padalecki will star in Walker, a new spin on Walker, Texas Ranger. His real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki, takes on his late wife in flashbacks in the show.

“It’s just the perfect moment to get back into acting and work with my best friend,” she told Us, noting that the character is “wild and reckless,” something she couldn’t wait to play.

Scroll through the gallery below for more new and returning shows this winter.