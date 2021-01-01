It’s About Time! TV Couples We Need to See Together in 2021

Let’s do this already! While TV has mastered the art of the slow burn — we’re looking at you, Chicago P.D. — there usually comes a time for a relationship. And for some TV couples, that time has arrived.

Outer Banks fans got to follow John B and Sarah’s steamy romance — and actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline do the same in real life. However, it was JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) who viewers were rooting for by the end of the season. Although they maintained a strictly platonic friendship in season 1, that doesn’t mean it can’t turn into more in the future.

“I think it’s cute. I don’t think it should happen immediately in season 2,” Pankow, 22, told Us exclusively in April. “And I know some people would be a little mad at me for saying that, but I think just to have Kiara go from John B to Pope to then JJ within two seasons would be a little, like, she wants all three of them. So I think it’d be a little much.”

That said — he’d be OK with it happening down the line. “I think the end game, the end game of the OBX, I can see JJ and Kiara being like, ‘All right there’s something here,’” he shared. “Because it starts out with JJ saying that he had tried getting with Kiara. So, who knows?”

While JJ and Kiara’s bond is still blossoming, Chicago P.D.‘s Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) have been working together for years and are still skating around whether there’s something more there.

“Jay has definitely been put through the wringer the last couple seasons, and Hailey has always been there for him. I think he really trusts her and started to let her in,” Soffer told Us in 2019. “I think his feelings snuck up on him.”

So, will the romance finally happen? Scroll through the gallery below to see which TV couples we’re hoping to see together in 2021.