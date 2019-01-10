“I didn’t think this was gonna turn into anything. It sort of caught me off guard. I should have told you.” That was what Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) told Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) after her partner walked into a very intense conversation between her and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) – who she’s dating.

During the Wednesday, January 9, episode of Chicago P.D., Ruzek chose to lie about the death that happened during the midseason finale and cover for Antonio (Jon Seda) and Voight (Jason Beghe), in turn putting his career at risk. When Upton found out, she was not happy.

“I have a problem with something happening to you. This has nothing to do with police loyalty, it has to do with you. I care about you,” she told Ruzek, but apparently the pair were speaking too loud and Halstead walked in on it. “You cannot be having this conversation here,” he told them.

Later, when Upton apologized for keeping the relationship a secret, Halstead reassured her. “I get it. You didn’t have to tell me anything,” he said. “We’re good. And we’re always gonna be good.”

Following the episode, Us Weekly caught up with 34-year-old Soffer, who admitted Jay was surprised by the relationship going on inside the unit and behind his back.

“Jay has definitely been put through the wringer the last couple seasons, and Hailey has always been there for him. I think he really trusts her and started to let her in,” the Emmy-nominated star said. “I think his feelings snuck up on him.”

As for if Halstead knew about Ruzek and Upton’s secret romance, there was a bit of suspicion.

“It was pretty clear early on in the episode that Upton was upset about Ruzek. Jay and Hailey have been getting closer and closer so maybe this was confusing for him,” Soffer said. “I think Jay was just playing the whole situation close to the vest.”

Going forward, Halstead and Upton will remain partners and not much will change. “He really cares about her and the two of them are always leaning on each other,” the In Time star assured Us. “Where that goes, or whether or not that changes, who knows?”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

