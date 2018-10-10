Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Wednesday, October 10, episode of Chicago P.D.

Plot twist! Although many Chicago P.D. fans have been hopeful that Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) would be getting back together, a new romance took over in this week’s episode: Ruzek and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

“If I’m being perfectly honest, I wish we would date outside of the unit,” Flueger told Us Weekly exclusively about his reaction to the couple. “Marina is, like, my best girlfriend on the face of the planet in real life, and I love working with her. Plus, that was our thing that popped from the show. Individually, [we had] a little bit here and there, but what really got people’s attention was that thing. So yeah, there’s some sadness.”

The 34-year-old actor also admitted that he was hesitant when the writers first told him about the new relationship. “We were all worried that people were gonna be pissed off,” he said. “The writers were like, ‘Quit worrying about that,’ but it’s the fans’ show just as much as it is ours at this point.”

Regardless, he noted that just because Ruzek and Upton are seeing each other now, it doesn’t mean that Burzek is over. “I don’t think that that’s ever going to be put to bed entirely,” he said, adding that he “seriously” believes the couple are endgame.

Squerciati, 34, also added that whenever the series ends, the fan-favorite pair “have to get together.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

