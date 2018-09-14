With a new romance coming to Chicago P.D., many fans are hoping for a reconciliation between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) – including the actors themselves. If not, then “series finale, they have to get together,” Squerciati, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at One Chicago Day on Monday, September 10.

Flueger agreed with his costar’s comments, including those she made to us in March 2018 that she hopes their story line will eventually end in a wedding. “I think so too. The fans like it too much,” he told Us. “It’s the fans’ show as much as its ours.”

Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid previously opened up to Us about what’s to come in season 6, revealing that “there will be a romantic relationship explored in the very early part of the season.”

While he, of course, did not reveal which castmates would be seeing each other, he said the two are both part of Intelligence.

Additionally, he said that everyone will be dealing with the fallout of Olinsky’s death differently. “They’re all struggling with it in their own ways. There’s lots of conflict among the team. I’d say in particular, Ruzek and Upton are having problems with each other over what happened at the end of last season,” Eid told Us.

Eid added that since Burgess really looked up to Olinksy, she’s having a very hard time. “She’ also struggling with Voight’s involvement in what happened. She may be looking for – whether she’s consciously aware of it or not –another mentor,” he noted.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return to NBC on Wednesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more TV news, subscribe to our “Watch With Us” podcast.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!